Darien churches offer live-streaming Holy Week, Easter services

Darien churches continue to adapt to the social distancing currently in effect. Many have turned to live stream for Holy Week. Below is a schedule of live streams.

St. Luke’s Parish, 1864 Post Road, the services at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. are canceled. Good Friday, community service at noon; Easter vigil, Saturday, April ll, at 3:30 p.m. (for children), and Easter Sunday, April 12, 3 p.m. All will be streamed at https://events.

locallive.tv/worship/st

-lukes-parish

First Congregational Church of Darien, 14 Brookside Road, will allow residents to leave prayer intentions at the food of the Good Friday cross Friday morning before it is moved to St. Luke’s at 11:30 by car. Maundy Thursday, April 9, 7 p.m., Good Friday, prayers at the cross, 7 to 11:30 a.m., Good Friday vigil, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., reading of the New Testament, Easter Sunday, service at 10 a.m. All will be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/FirstCong

regationalChurchDarien.

Noroton Presbyterian Church will be holding a livestream Maundy Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m., Holy Saturday, April 11, 7 p.m., and Easter Sunday, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at https:/noroton.church/.

Bishop Frank Caggiano has directed the state’s Roman Catholic Churches, including Darien’s St. John’s Roman Catholic Church and St. Thomas More Catholic Church, to suspend Mass indefinitely. Read more at bridgeportdiocese.org.

The United Church of Rowayton has suspended all church activities including services, through March 31. More information at www.ucrowayton .org

Christ Community Church, Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m., Good Friday, April 10, 7 p.m., Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m., will be livestreamedon Facebook/ChristCommunityCT.

First Church of Christ Scientist in Darien is holding services via conference call through March. The number for the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service is 860-924-7569, followed by the conference ID (839 638 299#).

St. Thomas More Parish, Holy Thursday, April 9, 7 p.m., Good Friday, 3 p.m., Holy Saturday, Easter vigil, 7 p.m., Easter Sunday, 7:30 a.m., will be livestreamed at stmdarienct.org.

If your house of worship’s calendar has changed due to coronavirus, let us help spread the word. Email sshultz@darientimes.com