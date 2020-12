Darien churches will offer adaptive services for Christmas this year.

Christ Community Church will hold a candlelight Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m. Visit christcommunityct.org for more information.

St. John Church has a series of Masses for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day that require sign up. Several are already filled. Visit stjohndarien.com/ to sign up. Masses are also live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/stjohnchurchdarien

St. Thomas More is also offering a series of of Masses on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. View the schedule and how to sign up on the church’s website here stmdarienct.org.

The United Church of Rowayton is offering virtual services for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Visit ucrowayton.org/ for details.

Noroton Presbyterian Church will have two outdoor services on Christmas Eve, at 3 p.m. and at 5 p.m. Each will be approximately 30 minutes long and will be held on the church front lawn between the Sanctuary and the Chapel. A live-stream service at 4 p.m. and at 7 p.m. with a more traditional feel.

Pre-registration is required for all in-person services and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Check in, social distancing, and masks are required. Visit noroton.church/ for more information.

St. Luke’s Parish is offering a series of services for Christmas. A new offering is 1 p.m. bonfire and music with the Caya band on Christmas Eve. Reservations are required. Also on Christmas Eve, a 3 p.m. Family Service, a 5 p.m. Choral Eucharist, and 7 p.m. Christmas Lessons and Carols will be live-streamed. On Christmas Day, a 10 a.m. Festival Eucharist will be live streamed.

Visit saintlukesdarien.org/ for more information.

Darien’s First Congregational Church is offering services online or in person with registration.

The capacity in the Meeting House is 50 —a separate sign-up of 50 additional people for the waiting list in case of cancellations, and those waitlisted will have the option of seating in Parish Hall with the service on a large screen. Offered are a Christmas Eve 3 p.m. outdoor family service (weather permitting,) a 5 p.m. traditional service in the meetinghouse, in person and live-streamed, and a 10 p.m. service with a 9:30 p.m. musical prelude, in-person and live-streamed. Visit uccdarien.org/

If your church is offering adapted Christmas services, email sshultz@darientimes.com.