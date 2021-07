DARIEN — Though the threat of COVID is waning, parishioners with Christ Community Church have discovered a joy and camaraderie in gathering together outdoors.

For the second week this summer, on Sunday evening, the church at 988 Boston Post Road held an outdoor service, where around 40 parishioners enjoyed music, a non-denominational Bible-related sermon, and general camaraderie.

“This is actually our second year doing it,” Landon Reesor, pastor and founder of the congregation, said.

“We did it last year because of COVID,” he said, but the consensus is that congregants find joy in this Sunday evening format.

“It’s a nice change of pace from being inside,” said Tim Flocke of Milford, who brought his young children. “You can breathe in the fresh air (and) it’s nice to enjoy the summer weather.”

Others agree, including parishioner Michelle Hylton, who handles marketing for the congregation.

“I think overall people feel more comfortable outdoors,” she said, “and it’s something fun to do outside in the summer when the weather is nicer.”

The church even hopes to augment some of that spirit with fun activities, including a barbecue, kids games and next week a visit from an ice cream truck.

“I think the outdoor services really made us feel alive again last year after being stuck indoors for lockdown,” she said, crediting Reesor and the leadership with making a great effort to give church members a more special experience.

Beyond this warm-weather format, however, congregants share how the CCC has proven to be a very welcoming and inclusive place for people from the start.

“For people who don’t have any real connection to the area, it was very welcoming,” Tim MacDougall said.

He, his wife, Lexi, and their new baby, Winni, moved to Stamford in the fall from Fishkill, N.Y., and they were greeted with open arms.

Reesor, who brought the church to Darien with his wife, Cristy, and their six children — where it ultimately merged with the Encounter Church in the building that once housed the Calvary Baptist congregation — wants everyone in the area to know they’re welcome to join the flock.

“It’s a very family-oriented experience,” he said of their services, “very casual and very kind.”