Darien chamber and Corbin District partner for holiday contest

The Corbin District is teaming up with the Darien Chamber of Commerce for a shopping contest this holiday season in Darien The Corbin District is teaming up with the Darien Chamber of Commerce for a shopping contest this holiday season in Darien Photo: Contrbuted Photo: Contrbuted Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien chamber and Corbin District partner for holiday contest 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — The Corbin District is teaming up with the Darien Chamber of Commerce in a campaign to support local businesses and give shoppers prizes.

The pandemic has made a difficult impact on many local businesses in town, but new businesses like Barvida, Playa Bowls, Warm, Baja Joe’s, and more have also recently opened.

The new venture, called Darien Together, aims to support community businesses and thank residents and visitors who chose to shop locally.

Darien Together’s holiday social media campaign kicked off Nov. 12, when the Darien holiday wreaths were lit. From now until Dec. 24, winners will be drawn to receive $250 gift certificates that can be redeemed at local shops that are members of the Darien Chamber of Commerce or businesses in the Corbin District. The winners of the drawings will select the shop they wish to buy from.

To enter, shoppers need to snap a photo — a selfie in a local shop, of a beautiful display in the store, or a picture of the store where they made a purchase — then post it on Instagram or Facebook and tag the store you are posting about as well as @thecorbindistrict and @darienctchamber.

Every Friday, up to 12 winners will be drawn from the tagged submissions. Each winner will receive a $250 gift certificate to spend at a participating shop. The Chamber of Commerce and the Corbin District will be offering over $15,000 in gift certificates over the next few weeks to support local businesses and to thank the Darien community for shopping locally this year.

On Dec. 24, all participants will be placed in a season-ending drawing to win one night at The Ocean House in Watch Hill, R.I., two nights at The Taconic Hotel in Manchester, Vt., or one night at Hero Beach Club in Montauk, N.Y.