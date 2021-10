DARIEN — Residents now have some new or upgraded recreational offerings to enjoy in town.

The town recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the four new pickleball courts at Cherry Lawn Park.

Pickleball has become one of the fastest-growing recreational activities in Darien, particularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Parks and Recreation Department has seen a significant increase in the community’s desire for both open play court time, as well as lessons offered through the its programs, according to a news release.

There was also a ribbon-cutting event for the newly refurbished basketball court at Cherry Lawn Park.

Several players and basketball enthusiasts came out to enjoy games and giveaways to celebrate the official grand opening of the court.

The court’s renovation was moved to the forefront of capital project priorities by the town due in part to the pandemic and the need for more outdoor recreation options for town residents, according to a release.

The work was completed as a public/private partnership.

Since reopening, the department said the court is once again bustling with pickup games and casual play for basketball players of all ages.