DARIEN — For the first time, the Sugar Bowl luncheonette, famed for its decorations, will have its Easter decor on display to enjoy on the actual holiday.

Owner Bob Mazza, who prides himself on his array of festive seasonal displays, said the Sugar Bowl is usually closed on Easter — but not this year.

“So many people have been asking me, so I finally decided to open from 9 (a.m.) to 12 (p.m.) on Sunday,” he said.

The Sugar Bowl is one of the many restaurants in Darien that have made accommodations to survive over the last year throughout pandemic guidelines.

Darien residents have various ways to celebrate Easter this year, from its churches to its restaurants, but the pandemic continues to change how life goes on.

The Darien Community Association has had to cancel its annual Easter egg hunt for the second year in a row, while the Darien Youth Commission has crafted spring baskets to brighten the Easter weekend for seniors.

Middle and high school students were invited to create spring baskets for seniors to pick up on April 1 with their drive-thru lunch pickup.

The youth commission has had a continuing partnership with the Mather senior center, creating cards and gifts to surprise the town’s seniors. The baskets will be decorate in a festive spring way and will include some small gifts and a handmade card.

In terms of religious celebrations, the town’s Good Friday cross walk has returned this year after having been canceled for the first time in 30 years. Residents can gather, with masks and social distancing, at the start of the walk at 10 a.m. at First Congregational Church on Brookside Road. The walk, with specific prayer stops at various locations along the way, continues down the Post Road to end at St. Luke’s at 1864 Post Road.

Usually, the walk culminates in a community prayer service at St. Luke’s, but this year, the noon service will be virtual. St. Luke’s also has a variety of services for Easter weekend with virtual options.

First Congregational Church is also holding a 7 a.m. sunrise service at Mather Cemetery by sign up, and other services for Easter both in person and livestream.

Darien’s two Catholic churches, St. John’s and St. Thomas More, have both filled their in-person church services for Easter, but they can be watched virtually on social media.

Noroton Presbyterian is holding a 6 a.m. sunrise service outdoors on its lawn, by sign up only, as well as other virtual services.

After morning services and celebrations, Ten Twenty Post is open on Easter and will have its usual brunch menu, along with some Easter specialty treats.

Palmer’s Market is offering its holiday catering menu for Easter, with a deadline of March 31 for orders and an April 3 pickup date. It is also offering Easter decor and other holiday items.

Jennifer’s Kitchen on Tokeneke Road is offering a special Easter menu including beef tenderloin, grilled swordfish, vegetable sides and salads.

The Water’s Edge at Giovanni’s is offering several ways to celebrate Easter meals. There are options to bring home a holiday feast with an Easter in a basket. Options include ham, prime rib, salmon and lamb meals with sides. Basket pickup is on April 3. Easter Sunday is dine-in only.