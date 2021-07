DARIEN — A booming business has a local bridal shop moving to a larger space downtown.

A Little Something White, located in 2,500 square feet of second-floor space at 1292 Post Road, has signed a lease for 987 Post Road, former home of iconic preppy clothier Brooks Brothers. Brooks Brothers closed its doors last year, and the building has since remained vacant.

The bridal salon will now occupy a two-level space — with a third lower-level storage area — with more than 13,000 square feet of space.

The owner has submitted plans for interior renovations to the Planning and Zoning Commission for review. The store plans to open in the new location on Oct. 1.

A Little Something White, in business since 2012, offers bridal gowns — from Amsale to Caroline Herrera, Sarah Nouri to Suzanne Neille — as well as accessories, alternations and preservation services. The shop also sells graduation and debutante ball gowns.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com