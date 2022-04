DARIEN — Most boaters with marine distress signals thankfully never have to use them.

But in instances where flares are necessary, some boaters may fumble with how to properly deploy one of the most important tools in boating safety.

To help train the public in how to use flares properly, the local boating group Darien Sail & Power Squadron has hosted “Flare/Up!” every three years since 2002.

Interested residents can learn how to safely fire off marine flares and use fire extinguishers on board boats at an event, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Weed Beach.

The Darien Squadron is bringing back the event after a two-year pandemic hiatus, said Frank Kemp, a past commander of the squadron.

It’s a key piece of safety equipment for boat users, but most boaters rarely get the chance to fire the flares before they are actually needed, Kemp said.

“Fortunately, we all have cellphones and marine radios are very good,” he said. “But the flares really are good to have on board, not just because of the regulations, but because they do make sense.”

The event will be held in conjunction with the Darien Advisory Commission on Coastal Waters and will feature a hands-on training in multiple kinds of flares, including hand-held flares and parachute flares — which are visible from aircraft and can rocket hundreds of feet into the sky.

Marine flares expire after three years. The squadron encourages residents to bring their expired flares, and they will have a limited number of flares to practice with as well.

Many local safety organizations will also attend, including the Darien fire marshal, marine units with the Darien Police, Post 53, and the Harbor Commission, Kemp said.

In previous years, about 200 residents have attended the event, he said.

The squadron secured permission from the Coast Guard to fire the flares on the beach so residents do not trigger false emergency alarms, Kemp said.

Plenty of instructors will be on hand to guide residents through the process.

“It’s done very carefully to make sure that people feel comfortable firing these flares,” he said. “It’s not something that happens every day.”

For further information, contact the Darien Power & Sail Squadron at 203-656-1129 or dsps.ct@gmail.com. Owners of expired flares can donate them to the Squadron for use in the training exercise.