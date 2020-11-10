Darien bicentennial time capsule needs public submissions

Darien residents have a chance to be part of the town’s history by way of a time capsule.

The town is creating the capsule in conjunction with its 2020 Bicentennial celebration, and to commemorate this year, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson’s office said in a press release.

Members of the community will be invited to share short, written reflections of the year 2020. The reflections will be included in the time capsule, and the capsule will be opened in 50 years time, the year 2070.

“The 2020 Bicentennial Time Capsule Project is a wonderful way for residents, especially our students to commemorate for future generations this momentous year. We’re asking all town residents to capture, in their own words, life in Darien in 2020,” the Chairman of the 2020 Bicentennial Committee Al Miller said. The committee is behind the project.

The public should think “broadly” of events that have significance within Darien and not only in the wider world. Information about the big events of today will also be “well-documented for future historians in newspapers. The “insights of what it was really like in Darien in 2020 won’t be as readily available,” the information said.

Reflections need to be written by Dec. 31 on http://bit.ly/darientimecapsule.

People who prefer a paper submission are asked to please mail it or bring it to the Darien Libray addressed as: (attn: Caroline Lopez, 1441 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820).

The written submissions must be 200 words or less and fit on an 8.5 x 11-inch sheet of paper to be included in the time capsule.

Submissions that are original and related to the topic of the time capsule are encouraged. The committee “reserves the right to remove submissions that conflict” with its standards.

Submissions that are offensive or those that promote a service or product will also not be included. Members of the committee may read the submissisons as the printed book for the time capsule project is made.

The book will have the submitted entries printed in it, and bound for going inside the time capsule. Items will also be submitted by Darien schools. There will also be photos and select news articles in the time capsule.

“The Time Capsule Ceremony and the other exciting Darien 2020 Bicentennial festivities will be rescheduled to next year. We look forward to celebrating 2020 ... one more time in 2021!” the committee said in the statement.

The committee also gives a “special thanks” to its sponsors “for their generous support.”

Platinum Benefactor: The Darien Foundation

Diamond Benefactor: The Town of Darien

Gold Sponsors: Crestwood Advisors, Baywater Properties, DR Bank, Hollow Tree Self Storage, The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s and William Raveis Real Estate Mortgage and Insurance

Silver Sponsors: Neil Hauck Architects and RAND Insurance

Bronze Sponsors: Barrett Bookstore, Brown Thayer Shedd Insurance Agency and the Darien Board of Realtors.

Moffly Media - Exclusive Regional Magazine Sponsorship

More information can be found about the Bicentennial celebration at http://www.darienct.gov/2020.

News, and trivia in Darien during the year 2020 can also be found be found on the Facebook page, Darien2020, the Instagram page @Darien200, and, or the Twitter feed DarienCT200.