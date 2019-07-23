Darien beaches closed Tuesday after storms

Parks & Recreation have announced the beaches in Darien are closed to swimming Tuesday due to poor water quality from Mondays’s rain.

The Darien Health Department says beaches will be closed if one inch or greater of rainfall occurs during a rainfall event as determined by the Darien Health Department referring to rain gages maintained in Stamford and Norwalk. Rainfall shall be measured for a 24-hour period, but continuous rain for a period of greater than 24 hours will be accumulated and considered as one rain event as per the State of Connecticut Department of Public Health.

For more information, call the Town of Darien Health Department Hotline at 203-656-732.