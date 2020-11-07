Darien-based financial reporting firm celebrates five years

Founders Jeremy Langlois, partner/head of client advocacy; Joseph Larizza, founder/managing partner; Heidi Davis, partner/chief of staff; Michael Pakula, partner/head of delivery and innovation recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of Darien's Mirador.

Financial reporting and technology consulting services firm, Mirador, LLC, recently celebrated its five-year anniversary. Launched in August 2015 with one employee and one client, Mirador’s client base and revenue have increased exponentially every year, the firm announced. Today, the firm has over 40 employees and continues to rapidly expand, the firm’s announcement said.

“Our incredible pace of growth is a testament to Mirador’s model of exquisite client service provided by an amazing staff, coupled with best-in-breed technology,” said said Joseph Larizza, founder and managing partner.

In its short history, Mirador has won two consecutive Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards in the “Best Reporting Solution” category. Other highlights include starting a branch office in Salt Lake City; the opening of a subsidiary, Mirari Wealth Limited, in Dublin, Ireland, to serve clients with non-U.S. based investments; obtaining the EU Privacy Shield certification; and partnering with several key solution providers to provide expanded offerings to clients.

Mirador has laid deep roots in Darien — all four founders live in town, and 33 of its 40-plus employees live in Darien or surrounding areas. As the firm continues to grow and requires additional office space, Mirador expects to be one of the anchor tenants in Baywater Properties’ mixed-use project in Darien, The Corbin District.

“When we started growing at an exceptional pace and needed more space, I looked at various locations and felt that downtown Darien for our headquarters was ideal on many levels,” said Larizza.

“The past few months brought unforeseen challenges,” said Heidi Davis, Mirador’s chief of staff. “I am incredibly proud of how our company responded and I think the Mirador culture was a big factor.”

“We were fortunate that we had already based our business outside the city — as many companies and residents are moving out. We had built our business around the remote model and had the technology and mindset in place to work under these new circumstances,” Davis said.

Mirador’s two other founding partners, Jeremy Langlois and Michael Pakula, added that the combination of being a technology-enabled company where staff can work from anywhere, together with a headquarters in such a desirable location as downtown Darien with its access to Metro-North and local establishments, has been a catalyst to attracting top talent.

For more information, visit http://www.miradorllc.com or email info@miradorllc.com.