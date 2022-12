This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Alexandra Blas, a junior at the University of Connecticut studying allied health sciences with an interest in pursuing a doctorate in genetics and genome studies, will receive the first Lewis H. Nash Foundation Person to Person STEM Scholarship.

Darien-based P2P has partnered with the Stamford-based Nash Foundation to award the annual $5,000 scholarship to a student who meets P2P's eligibility guidelines and is enrolled in a STEM program.

“P2P is honored to receive this scholarship grant from The Lewis H. Nash Foundation,” said P2P CEO Nancy Coughlin. “Our scholarship committee selected Ms. Blas as the recipient based on her incredible work ethic and dedication to helping others through science.”

According to P2P, the scholarship program supports promising students from low-income families to ease the burden of the high cost of college. P2P’s Mentoring 4 Success is a combined scholarship and mentoring program; each year P2P provides about 20 first-generation scholars with adult mentors.

For the 2022-23 academic year, P2P has awarded 90 scholarships to local students attending 32 schools; 84 percent are first-generation college students.

Person to Person is a nonprofit dedicated to providing individuals and families with essential resources and put them on a path toward economic stability. It serves 24,000 residents through its food pantries in Darien, Norwalk and Stamford; clothing center; caseworker assistance; emergency financial assistance; scholarships/mentorships, camperships; and holiday programs. Learn more at p2pHelps.org.

The Lewis H. Nash Foundation was founded in 2000. Nash, who died in 1923 at age 71, invented the liquid-ring-vacuum pump and over more than U.S. patents for pumps, engines and other equipment. He founded the Nash Engineering Co. in 1905 and served as a member of the Connecticut House of Representatives.

“Lewis was a charitable person by nature, and we wish to honor his legacy by helping those who are following his STEM path. We chose to partner with P2P because of its diligence in selecting students, its mentoring process and its excellent graduation rate. We are thrilled to help Alexandra reach her ambitious academic goals,” the Nash Family said.

Organic Barrow helps with food insecurity

A new Coppe brother has taken up the challenge of delivering gardening carts to families in need in Stamford, picking up the project that Darien High School senior Bruno Coppe and Kyle Bloomer created during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eric Coppe spent the summer delivering the carts through Organic Barrow, with sponsorship from the Garden Center in Darien and a collaboration with Stamford-based Building One Community and Darien-based Person to Person to find clients.

Organic Barrow is a student-run initiative aimed at educating community members about the benefits of healthy eating and organic farming. By providing families with a mobile wheelbarrow where they can grow their own produce, the program tackles the problems of food insecurity, malnutrition and food’s carbon footprint, Bruno Coppe explained last year.

The carts are planted with a mix of vegetables and fruits and distributing to families throughout Stamford, Norwalk and Darien. The families take care of the barrows during the summer and experience healthy, organic products "and hopefully will get motivated to continue to grow their own food in the future," Bruno Coppe said.

For more information, visit www.organicbarrow.com.

Abilis accepts applications for internships programs

Abilis is now taking applications for its Project SEARCH Internship Programs, a business-led work-preparation program for young people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Greenwich-based Abilis runs two SEARCH programs in lower Fairfield County.

At Greenwich Hospital, a nine-month internship helps young adults with a goal to be competitively employed that offers hospital-related jobs. The Darien YMCA offers positions in different departments, including the child-care center and Cafe.

The programs offer total immersion in the workplace as well as the acquisition of employability and marketable work skills. Interns participate in three unpaid internships throughout the program and explore a variety of career paths.

To be eligible for Project SEARCH, applicants must be between 18 and 30 with a developmental disability; eligible for development or disabilities services; and want to work competitively. If the young adult is a high school student, a recommendation is required by their school district. For other young adults, tuition is paid by the Department of Developmental Resources for those eligible or a family may choose to pay privately.

"Project SEARCH is such a great program for young adults with special needs transitioning from school toward a life of greater independence," said Amy Montimurro, CEO and president of Abilis. "Interns work with a team that includes their family, a Project SEARCH instructor, an Abilis job coach/developer, and a mentor."

Interns begin their days by learning employability skills in a classroom, then spend time daily in their internship spot, "where they are taught distinct skills and receive feedback for improving skill development," Montimurro said.

"At the end of the day, the interns return to the classroom to reflect on their day, discuss challenges and evaluate progress," she said.

Start times for each program vary. Positions fill quickly. Applications in both English and Spanish are available online at abilis.us/project-search.

For more information, contact Nick Stewart, program manager with Project SEARCH at stewart@abilis.us.

Abilis is a nonprofit organization that provides services and support to more than 800 individuals with special needs and their families throughout their lives.

For more information on Project SEARCH, which was developed at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, visit www.projectsearch.us.