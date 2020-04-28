Darien artist’s auction raises $10.5K for Corbin Cares

When local artist Nobu Miki was asked by Susan Shultz of The Darien Times to help in fundraising efforts on behalf of The Darien Foundation/Corbin Cares, she quickly agreed. Not only did she agree to paint “Hope,” for the community, she went above and beyond to offer that, as well as nearly her entire collection of paintings of iconic Darien scenes.

Miki’s selfless offering was enthusiastically supported by the community, an announcement said. The online auction of 27 paintings ran from April 16-26 and brought multiple (151) bids, most notably on “Hope” (of Pear Tree Point Beach), as well as “Weed Beach” and “Ring’s End Bridge,” raising a total of $10,460. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go toward The Darien Foundation’s efforts to feed seniors and food-insecure families in Darien via the Corbin Cares initiative.

Miki said: “This auction showed that the coronavirus hasn’t discouraged this community and it proved that we could unite strongly for a good cause, even we can’t see each other in person. Thank you so much for this great experience — you have confirmed my theory that artists can’t save lives, but art can inspire.”

Sarah Woodberry, executive director of The Darien Foundation said, “Nobu’s renderings of scenes and seasons in Darien are beloved in our town. She has become a local treasure. It was so wonderfully generous of her to donate these original paintings for auction.”

The Corbin Cares initiative launched in conjunction with The Darien Foundation on Monday, March 30, and provides over 300 healthy, ready-to-eat meals prepared by local restaurants to food-insecure families and senior citizens in Darien. In addition, this partnership provides much-needed business for several local restaurants — including Bodega Taco Bar, Ten Twenty Post, Baldanza Bistro, Four Forks, Jake’s Place and UCBC.

Last week, Corbin Cares provided 1,117 meals overall including 320 meals within Darien and 797 to local shelters, as well as Stamford and Norwalk hospitals. As of Friday, April 24, a total of 4,431 meals have been supplied since the initiative’s March 30 launch.

Originally from Tokyo, Japan, self-taught artist Nobu Miki also teaches classes at the senior center. Miki’s signature modern folk-art style is characterized by a “primitive style and bright colors.”

For more information, visit www.artbynobu.com/about.

The Darien Foundation is an independent, community-based, 501(c)(3) public charity. Since 1998, it has awarded over $4.5 million in grants for technology and capital initiatives, which create opportunity for Darien’s youth, support the town’s safety and security services, and enhance the overall quality of life in town. Public donations are directed to supporting grants awarded by the foundation, as all operating costs have been funded by board member and officer contributions. Most recently, the foundation has awarded grants to the Darien Police Department, The Depot Youth Center, Person-to-Person, and TV79. For more information, visit darienfoundation.org.

Corbin Cares, with the support of the community, will work with The Darien Foundation, The Community Fund of Darien, the Darien Lions Club, Food Rescue US and several local restaurants to get healthy, ready-to-eat meals delivered to those the community who are food insecure and to hospital and healthcare workers during this battle with Covid-19. For more information, visit thecorbindistrict.com/corbin-cares.