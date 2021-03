DARIEN — Around 30 people attended a virtual brain-storming session, “Meet the Artist — Diversity Talk,” hosted by local artist Nobu Miki on Feb. 25.

They discussed how to make Darien a kinder, friendlier, and more caring community for everyone, both old and new residents, regardless of their skin color, gender, or income level.

Miki shared her insights from meetings of Minority Voice, a group she founded, and other private discussions with minorities in Darien.

“The situation for minorities in Darien has gotten harder and some people have become increasingly aggressive,” she said.

Miki said she believes Darien needs a town-wide effort, and suggested a one-year campaign, where a local organization sponsors a campaign each month, whether it be online or in-person (dependent on CDC guidelines), to unite the community closer. She also asked participants for their opinion on whether businesses in Darien should undergo unconscious bias training.

One man mentioned that it will be difficult to change people’s mind and the more organic, the better.

Darien Library director Kiera Parrott, mentioned the library’s willingness to support and participate in future educational campaigns or efforts around equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI).

She mentioned the Library’s ongoing EDI focus, which has included community programming (such as the “Waking Up White” event this summer with author Debby Irving and the recent “Representation Matters” event with Dr. Simran Jeet Singh) as well as internal training for library staff on topics like implicit bias.

Responding to Miki’s and others’ questions about how young families view Darien and what their concerns may be about settling here and raising children, Parrott suggested that interested parties consider attending an upcoming event sponsored by the Fairfield County Community Foundation, The Future of Fairfield County: Darien, which will include a presentation examining the perspectives of young professionals.

Michelle Saldivar, Darien:

“We need to become a more inclusive town, where we learn from each other's experiences and enrich our own perspectives. Demographic heterogeneity (of race, gender, abilities, culture, socio economic background, etc.) is an increasing trend and differences should be respected and celebrated in our beautiful town,” Darien resident Michelle Saldivar said.

“Opportunities like this conversation Nobu has created, encourage dialogue and reflection to break those barriers and engage with others,” she said.

A former Darien resident said that Darien is more welcome to minorities than some other areas.

Miki disagreed.

“Many of the women I have talked to have lived in other cities in the US and overseas, such as London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and they know that newcomers need effort and how to make friends but they think that there is no place like Darien,” she said.

"I applaud Nobu, as have many, for raising her hand to have a conversation. I believe that this is where it starts - allowing people to feel that they can speak up and have conversations. Thank you, Nobu, for doing this for so many people,” said Darien resident Lesley Osborn.

Miki thanked everyone for participating in the talk and said that making this community more diverse is her calling as a rare minority woman who has been accepted, supported, and loved by many in Darien.

If you want to participate in the next “Meet the Artist” or join “Minority Voice”, contact Nobu.artist@gmail.com