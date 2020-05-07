Darien artist Nobu launches online townwide art show, accepting submissions

Darien artist Nobu Mike has launched a virtual town-wide art show, now accepting submissions. Darien artist Nobu Mike has launched a virtual town-wide art show, now accepting submissions. Photo: Nobu Miki Photo: Nobu Miki Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien artist Nobu launches online townwide art show, accepting submissions 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Darien artist Nobu Miki is organizing a town-wide visual art show "Art Darien" for artists/sculptors who live or work in Darien. There are three categories in this show: adults, students (high school and college), and children (elementary and middle schools).

Participants can apply on artshow-darien.com from now through June 30, and artworks will be displayed on the website on a rolling basis. The submission fee is $15 for adults and $5 for others, and each submission can consist of up to two works. This show is neither a contest nor a juried show - it is solely an opportunity to celebrate our collective creativity in this tough time.

Miki usually organizes an open air art festival in Darien in September, but says that will be unable to go forward due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have organized the annual outdoor art show “Artists at Grove Street Plaza” for the past five years, but I cannot run it this year because of the coronavirus outbreak. I have instead come up with this idea to create a virtual platform for our artists to share their works,” Miki said.

“Although we have many artists in Darien, we currently do not have a townwide art show, and so we do not know how many talented artists are out there,” she said.

“We must stay home, and it is tough, but we can still create art if we try. Hopefully, through this virtual event, we can all share our creativity and spread joy to both artists and viewers,” Miki said.

Read more about Nobu Miki here.