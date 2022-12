This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — While Tuesday night’s RTM meeting was meant to look back on Darien’s achievements in the past year through the State of the Town presentation, debate around armed guards in elementary schools dominated the evening.

In November, the Board of Education approved funding for six armed school security officers in Darien elementary schools, drawing on a budget surplus based on a recommendation from the Board of Finance.

By using the surplus, the Board of Education no longer needed approval from the Representative Town Meeting. Using the surplus garnered complaints from RTM members alleging the board was “circumventing” town procedure around a controversial issue.

While the RTM did not have the power to vote on the issue, RTM moderator Seth Morton said the RTM Rules committee requested a discussion still be held at the Dec. 12 RTM meeting as “an opportunity for people to voice any concerns that they have.”

While he did not state his own opinion on SSOs in schools, RTM finance and budget committee chair Jack Davis said that this was the first time in town history that seven full-time employees were added off the normal budget cycle, a significant expense.

“The aforementioned process — going through the budget — is part of the checks and balances in the charter of the town's governance,” Davis said. “Failure to have such common conversations is contrary to the town's democratic process.”

As the discussion opened up to RTM members, Katie Vanovich was the first of several members to speak out against adding armed officers in elementary schools.

“We're essentially telling our kids that they are not safe in school,” she said. “We have talked so much this year about mental health, and here we are contributing to the problem with our youngest students.”

RTM member Jan Raymond, a former Board of Education member, said she was not happy with using the surplus to hire people and not bring the funding request to the RTM.

“This is not the way I’ve seen boards present and past process something that is not just a school change but a cultural change for our entire town,” she said.

RTM member Rachel Taylor took issue with SSOs being on the agenda that evening since the RTM had no authority over the decision.

“I just don't know why we're wasting our time — 45 minutes plus — talking about this tonight,” she said. “In the very week where we’re commemorating the 10 years since the tragic murder of innocent students and teachers in Newtown, I'm really at a loss when we're publicly discussing our security plans.”

The meeting had allotted 45 minutes to discuss SSOs but passed that benchmark when RTM member Frank Kemp requested that a 'sense of the meeting' be taken, a courtesy vote in recognition of the RTM’s opinion on the issue.

While he voiced his concerns about the high costs — the district expected the additional staff and equipment to cost $500,000 a year going forward but had allocated $296,000 for the next six months to put it in place in January — Davis disagreed that a sense of the meeting should take place since the public will be able to voice its concerns in January when budget discussions begin.

“We have talked about — and some of us are concerned about — the process,” Davis said. “I think doing this 'sense of the meeting' has us violating the same process that we were talking (about) that we wanted the other boards to follow.”

Town attorney Wayne Fox advised against conducting a sense of the meeting given that discussions would consume a lot of time for an opinion statement with no actual authority.

“It might make people feel good, but with all due respect, it means nothing,” Fox said.

Several members of the RTM took issue with Fox’s statement, including RTM member Derek Lublin, who disagreed that a sense of meeting vote from the RTM had no power.

“People will feel like they've at least had a say in their message of whether they support this initiative that the RTM is not actually able to vote on because of dynamics which arguably could be called a loophole,” Lublin said. “I strongly support the body to take the sense of the meeting if for anything that it is our job as RTM members is to represent this town.”

Lublin’s comment was met by some of the loudest applause of the night.

The vote, which needed a two-thirds majority to pass, ultimately failed 47 to 30. Several members of the RTM left immediately after the vote.

Even as the State of the Town proceeded, SSOs remained a talking point throughout the night across several presentations.

Board of Education chairman David Dineen directly addressed the complaints from RTM members in his presentation, saying that “nothing has been circumvented” and “to say otherwise is a falsehood.

“The board is charged with the safety and security of our most precious asset — our children along with our staff,” Dineen said. “The world has changed, and waiting, following or continuing to debate and play politics around process is not leadership.”

Board of Finance chair Jim Palen also addressed some of the comments made about the Board of Finance’s recommendation, adding that there were no RTM members in attendance at the meeting in question, nor were any emails sent to the Board of Finance by RTM members.

“You're all welcome at all times to give us your input, even if it's (about) appropriating surplus," Palen said. "It's hard for us to react after the fact.”