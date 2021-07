DARIEN — Town officials have announced work on 14 roads throughout the community this summer.

Preparatory work will precede paving on all of the roads. The work includes milling and paving. Road surfaces will have raised structures during these dates. Officials urge people to avoid the roads if possible during the work or use extra caution for those who must travel on the roads.

The schedule is based on favorable weather conditions, according to town officials, and emergency access will be available at all times. Darien police officers will be present to direct traffic and assist area residents during construction.

Driveway access will be limited during paving operations, although no single driveway should be closed for more than an hour. On-street parking will be suspended during paving operations. Minor traffic delays are likely, so officials urge people to plan their travels accordingly.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 656-7346.

