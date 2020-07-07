Darien announces new COVID-19 drive thru testing site, starting Friday

On Monday, Darien’s Board of Selectmen unanimously approved the relocation of the COVID-19 testing site in the rear of the Leroy West parking lot, until such time as the parking lot is needed to accommodate commuters. The testing will continue to test for the virus only. Previously there had been town discussion of whether antibody testing might be held in Darien, but currently the plans for that are on hold.

The Leroy West Lot at the Darien Train Station is owned by the Town of Darien and only Darien residents may hold permits for the Leroy West Lot. The lot has been under-used with fewer commuters heading into the New York City. The Darien Train Station is located at the intersection of Post and Tokeneke Roads in Darien.

The tented testing site will be open on Friday, July 10. The testing at Darien High School was previously held on Monday afternoons and Friday mornings and that schedule will continue at the new location.

All the surrounding neighbors to the new location have been notified.

The testing site had previously been located at Darien High School but with camps and other activities reopening at the school, the testing was relocated.

Stevenson said the testing tent is as far away as possible from the adjacent homes on Old Stone Road.

“As soon as people to go back into work and start commuting, then we would have to make a different decision” in regard to a testing site location, she said. She also said that adjustment could be made as necessary.

The testing will continue to be conducted by Murphy Medical Associates. To request an appointmet, visit coronatestct.com.