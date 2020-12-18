Darien Youth Community Fund holding first annual jingle jog

DARIEN — Darien Youth Community Fund is offering its first annual Jingle Jog fundraiser. Participants can run or walk as much as they can through Thursday, Dec. 24 and track mileage for sponsor pledges. The funds raised will be directed towards the Youth Community Fund (YCF) grant pool, which will ultimately be allocated towards non-profits working to combat homelessness and hunger in lower Fairfield County.

Participants will sign up through The Community Fund of Darien’s website at www.communityfunddarien.org as either a student ($5 for youth - 18 years) or an adult ($10 for 19 years and older.) Participants will also have the option of creating a team with which to compete.