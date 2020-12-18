Skip to main content
Darien Youth Community Fund holding first annual jingle jog

DARIEN — Darien Youth Community Fund is offering its first annual Jingle Jog fundraiser. Participants can run or walk as much as they can through Thursday, Dec. 24 and track mileage for sponsor pledges. The funds raised will be directed towards the Youth Community Fund (YCF) grant pool, which will ultimately be allocated towards non-profits working to combat homelessness and hunger in lower Fairfield County.

Participants will sign up through The Community Fund of Darien’s website at www.communityfunddarien.org as either a student ($5 for youth - 18 years) or an adult ($10 for 19 years and older.) Participants will also have the option of creating a team with which to compete.

Through the course of the event, there will be a daily prize drawing (for which all registrants are eligible) including gift certificates to stores and eateries around town. At the end of the twelve days, additional prizes will be awarded to the team and the individual who has raised the most money.

The Youth Community Fund (YCF), one of The Community Fund of Darien’s four youth groups, is composed of approximately 50 high school students from Darien High School and local private schools who learn about philanthropy, local human service needs, and the role of nonprofits in our community. Members participate in a variety of volunteer projects at different local nonprofit organizations. YCF students also help to fundraise to add money to their grant pool. Students select a group of local nonprofit organizations to apply for funding and decide how to allocate approximately $12,000 in grants to the local nonprofits.

-- Written by YCF student Margaret Williams