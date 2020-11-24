Darien Youth Commission to hold drive-through food drive

The Darien Youth Commission is holding a drive through food drive for Person-to-Person on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Darien Youth Commission is holding a drive through food drive for Person-to-Person on Saturday, Dec. 3. Photo: Person-to-Person Photo: Person-to-Person Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Youth Commission to hold drive-through food drive 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

As food pantries continue to struggle, the Darien Youth Commission is partnering with Person-to-Person in sponsoring a drive-through food-drive. Taking place on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 to 12 p.m. in the West Avenue train station parking lot (Koons Lot, across from Tilley Pond Park). Screened and masked volunteers will remove donations from donors’ cars. Donors will be asked to remain in their cars. Most needed items include hearty soups, cereal and oatmeal, pancake mix, peanut butter and jelly, canned fruist and veggies, dried and canned beans, pasta and sauce, protein/granola bars, shelf-stable milk and fresh produce.

Those seeking more information can reach out to Darien Youth Commission director Alicia Sillars asillars@darienct.gov or 203-656-7326.