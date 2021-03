The YWCA Darien/Norwalk is seeking nominations for women who epitomize leadership in the areas of racial equity, social justice and have worked to strengthen the local community during the coronavirus pandemic for their 12th annual Women of Distinction Awards.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the YWCA, a nonprofit organization, was unable to hold last year’s Women of Distinction Award Ceremony to formally honor the six women selected.

During the 2021 event, the YWCA will honor those six women and one young woman of distinction. The event will be held in early June, and will be an in-person event with a livestream.

The 2020 honorees were Kim Dickinson, Susie Flaherty, Shieva Ghofrany, Susan Marks and Shelly Skoglund along with Young Women of Distinction Lily Genovese.

Honorees from both years will be celebrated at the Women of Distinction Awards event in 2021. The YWCA Darien, Conn. / Norwalk, Conn. encourages people to nominate women who are leaders, role models, agents for change, mentors and/or an inspiration to others.

Nominations can be submitted online at www.ywcadn.org/nominations, and must be submitted by April 21, 2021.

Email aidan.welsh@ywcadn.org, for questions, or more information. Welsh is the chair of the YWCA Darien. Conn. / Norwalk, Conn. Board of Directors.

YWCA stands for Young Women’s Christian Association.

The YWCA is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to giving women the support, and the tools that they need to transform their lives, be confident in their choices and raise healthy families. The nonprofit organization’s national mission, eliminating racism and empowering women, translates locally into a vision to create opportunities for growth, leadership and empowerment for all women, and families.

The YWCA Darien, Conn. / Norwalk, Conn. is located at 49 Old King’s Highway North in Darien, Conn.

Visit www.ymcadn.org, or call 203-655-2535 for more information.

“Do you know someone who epitomizes leadership in the areas of racial equity, social justice, and has worked to strengthen our community during the pandemic?” a flyer for the event reads.