Darien YMCA to reopen June 17, in accordance with state guidelines

The Darien YMCA will reopen its facility on June 17 after closing in March due to Covid-19. Initial hours of operation will be Monday-Friday 6am-8pm, Saturday 8am-4pm and Sunday 8am-3pm.

"The health and safety of our members, staff and the community is our top concern and we are complying with local, state and national guidelines as we prepare to reopen,” said Jennifer Gardner, CEO. The YMCA is carefully planning its phased reopening to reactivate programs in the safest manner possible allowing members access the services and support they need in a safe environment.

“We are thrilled to begin reopening our facilities, welcoming back our members and the community, and getting back to what we do best - helping everyone reach their full potential,” said Jennifer Gardner, CEO.

In preparation for reopening, the Darien YMCA is following guidelines from health experts and local officials to ensure all components of facilities are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety. The Y has also modified policies and procedures to facilitate safe social/physical distancing practices.

“When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of all our staff, volunteers, members and participants. As we now reopen our facilities, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe,” said Gardner.

The first phase of reopening will include:

· Wellness Center and Training Center (cardio, strength and free weights)

· Pool (lap swim and swim team)

· Group Fitness classes (virtually, outside and inside)

· Personal & small group training (outside and inside)

· Gymnastics Center (team training and camp)

· Summer Camp (beginning June 22nd)

All members and staff will complete health screening questions before entering the Y. All areas that are open will be operating at a limited capacity and with social distancing restrictions. Members will be asked to wear face covering in all common areas and may exercise in designated areas without a mask as long as they maintain 12 feet from other members. Those not feeling well should stay home and get healthy.

“We are so excited to reopen our facilities to our community. More importantly, however, our Y has always been more than a building. Our Y is about people - people from all backgrounds and walks of life who come together to improve their lives, nurture their families and strengthen their community,” said Gardner. “We are so incredibly grateful to the people who have stood by us throughout these challenging times. You were here for your community when it needed it most, and we remain here for you.”

The Darien YMCA is accepting new members at this time. For more information about reopening, joining, membership renewal, reactivation and program registration, visit www.darien-ymca.org.