Darien YMCA takes precautions after Hindley camp counselor tests positive for COVID-19

The Darien YMCA has reported that on Sunday evening, July 19, a counselor self-reported to staff at the Darien YMCA school age camp located at Hindley School that they tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Darien YMCA Communications Director Patricia Kane, “I spoke with our Director of Camp and confirmed that we have not heard or spoken to any parents of children who have exhibited symptoms or tested positive.”

The employee was last present at camp on Friday, July 17, and was only present on Friday of last week. The counselor has not been inside the YMCA facility since Thursday, July 9. The Y confirmed there has been no exposure to preschool campers, gymnastics campers or any other members or program participants within the Darien YMCA facility.

Out of an abundance of caution, the YMCA is requiring that all children within that counselor’s group, as well as those campers’ siblings and that group’s counselor(s), remain at home for at least 14 days before returning to camp or visiting the Darien YMCA. This is in line with CDC, Office of Early Childhood and Connecticut state guidelines.

The guidelines state that those who have been in close contact with an infected individual —defined as being within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to positive specimen collection) until the individual meets the criteria to stop isolating—should self-quarantine for 14 days from their last potential exposure.

Before making the decision to open summer camp this year amid the COVID-19 crisis, the YMCA spent three months developing plans to ensure the safety of children and staff. The extensive precautions they have taken include but are not limited to: temperature and symptom checks upon arrival to camp in the morning; increased cleaning throughout the day, including between use of all equipment and staff wearing masks at all times while indoors and while outdoors when 6’ social distance cannot be maintained. Children are kept in group cohorts that do not interact with one-another.

The Y will monitor the rest of our campers, but with the close-knit nature of camp groups and their adherence to cohorts they believe that having the children within this group, as well as the campers’ siblings, and counselors, remain at home will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more information about the Darien YMCA visit, www.darien-ymca.org. The YMCA is located at 2420 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820.