Darien YMCA partners with Abilis to bring vocational training to adults with disabilities

DARIEN — A new collaboration with the Darien YMCA marks the latest venture in town for Abilis, a Greenwich-based nonprofit that provides job opportunities and training for young adults with developmental disabilities in Fairfield County.
A local version of Project SEARCH was launched in January. Now, four interns in the program are stationed at the Darien YMCA, where they are exploring employment options in a range of departments. The 10-month internship program that encourages local community centers to facilitate career coaching and job training for adults with disabilities.