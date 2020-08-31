Darien YMCA offers programming to complement hybrid school plan

The Darien YMCA is offering companion programming to Darien Public Schools’ initial hybrid model for the month of September.

The YMCA has developed a Y Hybrid Learning Lab, an environment intended to allow students to attend virtual classes and have peer interaction under the supervision of YMCA staff and volunteers.

The Y Learning Lab will operate from 8:30 a.m. through 3 p.m. for Hindley, Tokeneke and Royle schools and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for Holmes and Ox Ridge, which coincides with their regular school hours. Students will be grouped with similar grades with a maximum of 16 students per group, as per state guidelines.

The program will be located in the basketball gym at the Y, where each group will be separated from others. The groups will do all of their activities together and our staff will guide each group through their day and will be responsible for cleaning and sanitizing of program equipment between use. Support staff and volunteers will help facilitate students getting onto their computers, logging into classes and making sure they stay on task. It will be up to classroom teachers to teach lessons and monitor individual progress.

Students will be outside as much as possible, playing games, making crafts and engaging in other activities. Activities will be selected based on the ability to practice social distancing and keep physical interactions between children to a minimum.

Students must take the following:

• Their own fully charged laptop or tablet and charger

• Headphones

• Any required materials for assignments (i.e. paper, printed material, etc)

• Optional: Book in case assignments are completed early

• Peanut free bag lunch with ice pack and two healthy snacks

• Water bottle — can be refilled in our water bottle filling station

Dates:

Group A: Sept. 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 25

Group B: Sept. 9, 11, 14, 16, 21, 23 (*Note Sept. 11 is a Friday)

Group A & B half-day Fridays — Sept. 18, 25

The fees for two days per week of hybrid learning are $480 for members, $540 for non-members (month of September).

Fees for half-day Fridays are $120 for members and $140 for non-members (month of September).

Parents have the option to add Kids Club After School Program from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

For more information and to sign up for the Darien YMCA’s Hybrid Learning Lab, Contact Suzanne Richards, srichards@darien-ymca.org, call 203-655-8228 or visit darien-ymca.org. The YMCA is located at 2420 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820.