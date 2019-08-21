Darien YMCA Piranha team open for tryouts

The Darien YMCA Piranhas are holding tryouts for new members.

The Darien YMCA Piranha’s competitive swim program offers children and teens an opportunity to work with trained coaches to improve swimming skills, endurance and promote a healthy lifestyle. Participants build character values through personal improvement, training, goal-setting, teamwork and competition.

The fall stroke clinic, offered Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, is offered to swimmers 7 years and up (swimmers aging up to 7 by the end of the year can participate). All winter-only Piranhas from the previous short course season (Sept. through March) who did not register for long course (april through july) or spring or summer house must attend the fall stroke clinic to be considered for membership on the Team. Registration for stroke clinic may be done on-line or in person at the Y, following the YMCA’s fall registration schedule. Returning Piranhas who swam long course or spring or summer house are not required to attend the fall stroke clinic.

All new swimmers including House swimmers must attend the Fall Stroke Clinic to be evaluated for Team.

Spring and summer house swimmers do not have to be evaluated for fall house.

Each swimmer considering the stroke clinic must be able to swim 25 yards of all four competitive strokes, freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly, without assistance (all 4 do not have to be 100% legal). During the clinic coaches will teach drills for all four competitive strokes, analyze technique and work towards correcting technical flaws. New swimmers will be evaluated and some will be invited to join the Piranhas or House Swimming. It is important for all swimmers to attend all four days of stroke clinic. If you have conflicts please inform the coaches.

New swimmers who attend the stroke clinic are not guaranteed placement on the Team or House. We have limited space on both and some kids will be put on a wait list or referred to lessons in an effort to keep kids in the pool. Parents and swimmers will be notified via email about placement no later than one day after the completion of the clinic. Emails will contain all the necessary information about registration, start dates, suit fitting, etc.

Fees: Members $105, Non-Members $165

Tryouts run Aug. 26 to 29. For more information visit www.darien-ymca.org/piranhas