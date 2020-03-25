Darien YMCA: Help us help Person-to-Person with food donations

The Darien YMCA is working with Person-to-Person of Darien, another local non-profit, to help find volunteers to prepare pre-packaged grocery bags for families in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Pre-bagging essential non-perishables will allow volunteers and clients to practice social distancing during pickups.

Person-to-Person has been working diligently to ensure that their clients are able to access the fresh food they need to feed their families during these uncertain days. As they have adapted their food distribution model to keep up with the increased demand in a safe and efficient manner, their volunteer needs have shifted. That is why P2P is reaching out to the Y and its members to see if anyone is able to help out!

Here are three ways to help:

Sign up here to volunteer in person — there are two-hour shifts on two packing days:

Thursday March 26, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday March 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shifts will be limited to volunteers to allow for ample social distancing. Gloves and Hand Sanitizer will be provided to all volunteers. Those able to help out, please sign up below.

Prepare prepacked bags:

Gather groceries from the a list provided by P2P and deliver complete pre-packed bags of food to the Darien YMCA. Please make a note right on the bag of any missing items. The list is here.

Get Pre-Packaged Grocery Bag List

Drop off non-perishable items:

The Darien YMCA will have labeled bins available to accept any non-perishable items. Please see the list of suggested items and drop off times. Please help out by sorting your items in the appropriate bins. See the most needed item list here.

Drop off location and times:

Darien YMCA is located at

2420 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820

Drop off begins Wednesday, March 25 to to Saturday, March 28, 10 to 12

Residents can contact Suzanne Richards at srichards@darien-ymca.org if you have any questions.

Labeled Food bins will be available in the Darien YMCA parking.

Please sort items into appropriate bins.