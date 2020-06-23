Darien Swap Shop to reopen Monday, June 29, with guidelines

The Darien Swap Shop is reopening with guidelines on Monday, June 29. The Darien Swap Shop is reopening with guidelines on Monday, June 29. Photo: Sandra Diamond Fox/Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Sandra Diamond Fox/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Swap Shop to reopen Monday, June 29, with guidelines 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Darien Swap Shop will resume operation with limitations on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The swap shop will be open on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays only. The swap shop will remain closed on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The swap shop will be open between the hours of 9 to 1 p.m.

Masks must be worn by all (volunteers and patrons) to enter the swap shop. Volunteers may limit number of people inside the swap shop, therefore please be patient and wait for your turn to use the swap shop. Please be considerate and remain socially distanced as you are in or around the swap shop. Please remember to wipe down any and all items that you drop off or pick up at the swap shop. Please note that patrons will be limited to one 15 minute visit per day.

The success of the swap shop reopening and remaining open, depends upon all patrons following all appropriate CDC and State of Connecticut COVID-19 guidelines.