Darien Summer Sales Days begins Monday

Summer Sales Days are coming to Darien in August. The event is organized by the Darien Chamber of Commerce. Summer Sales Days are coming to Darien in August. The event is organized by the Darien Chamber of Commerce. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Summer Sales Days begins Monday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Darien Summer Sales Days is coming on Monday, Aug. 3, and will run through Sunday, Aug. 9.

Shoppers can take advantage of the summer clearance prices on items in a large number of Darien shops. Most of the participating shops are in the heart of downtown Darien on the Post Road, but some are in Goodwives Shopping Center and some are further down the Post Road toward Norwalk. An updated full list of participants and a map are viewable at darienctchamber.com.

In light of the pandemic, at the July 15 Operations Planning Committee meeting, in regard to the Summer Sales Days, Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said, “in an effort to not bring together large groups of people, stores will do their own things. Their sales will be in their stores. There will be no outdoor activities and no family entertainment. There will be no outdoor public gatherings of any kind.”

The summer shopping sales event, formerly called Sidewalk Sales and Family Fun Days, has been held in town for about 25 years, according to Susan Cator, executive director and president of the Chamber.

While usually taking place over a long weekend, it has been extended to a full week to promote shopping safely.

“People can now shop at their leisure,” Cator said. “There is no pressure on shoppers to get to all the stores at once to get their bargains.”

This is a Darien Chamber of Commerce-organized event.

sfox@darientimes.com