Darien Summer Nights welcomes Sugar Bear Friday night

Sugar Bear will be playing Darien Summer Nights Friday Sugar Bear will be playing Darien Summer Nights Friday Photo: Darien Summer Nights Photo: Darien Summer Nights Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Summer Nights welcomes Sugar Bear Friday night 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

This Friday, Darien Summer Nights welcomes back for their third year Henry Jones and his band, Sugar Bear. Henry, who was formerly lead singer of “The David Henry Project,” started his own band in 2015. Sugar Bear is a seven-piece band that performs unique renditions of classic rhythm & blues, classic rock, soul, reggae, country and contemporary songs. They have wowed the audiences each year with incredible performances and have quickly become a fan favorite. Darien Summer Nights is thrilled to have Sugar Bear back to Grove Street Plaza for what is sure to be a great concert.

Darien Summer Nights also welcomes to the concert series, the addition of Flour Water Salt Bread. This season, they have been selling their artesian pizza by the slice to rave reviews. Bring your family and friends and enjoy dinner and great music together. Arrive early as doors open at Flour Water Salt Bread at 5 p.m. Music starts at 6 p.m. sharp. Don’t be late!

Baywater Properties, Grove Street Plaza, The Corbin District and The Darien Chamber of Commerce encourage residents to come out this summer to Darien Summer Nights.