Darien Stop & Shop one of five that may have had data breached

Stop & Shop in Goodwives plaza may have been affected by a company data breach. Stop & Shop in Goodwives plaza may have been affected by a company data breach. Photo: Contributed / Photo: Contributed / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Stop & Shop one of five that may have had data breached 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Darien’s Stop & Shop in Goodwives Plaza is one of five the company announced Friday that may have had a data breach. Those who visited one self check-out line in Darien from April 26 through April 30, 2020 might have been affected.

Stop & Shop said it recently discovered a potential data security issue at five store locations in New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Illegal skimming devices known as “shimmers” were identified as part of routine security scans at these locations. Stop & Shop took immediate action to remove the devices and review store video surveillance in an effort to determine who installed them and how long they had been in use at each location. We also notified law enforcement and engaged third-party forensic experts to analyze the devices. A thorough inspection of all pin pads across all store locations also took place to ensure that no additional devices were found.

Only customers who visited Darien, one store in Framingham, Mass. and three stores in New Jersey may have been impacted. Only one self-checkout lane was impacted at each store, and transaction data was found on the devices only for the periods indicated below. At this time, there is no evidence that any of the information has been misused as a result of this issue.

“We take our obligation to safeguard our customers’ personal information very seriously, and we are very sorry this may have impacted them,” said Dean Wilkinson, Stop & Shop’s Senior Vice President, Operations. “We have taken immediate steps to increase monitoring across all registers at all stores, we’ve deployed device detection tools, and we will continue to be as vigilant as possible in order to protect our customers’ data.”

Stop & Shop encourages customers who believe they may have been affected by this situation to carefully review their payment card and financial account statements and monitor their free credit reports. If a customer believes a payment card or financial account may have been affected, the customer should immediately contact the relevant payment card company or financial institution.

Customers with questions can call Stop & Shop toll-free at 1-800-767-7772 Monday-Friday 8am-7pm ET or Saturday from 8am-5pm ET. Information about the incident is also available on our website at www.stopandshop.com.