Darien Sidewalk Sale encourages community to shop local Jarret Liotta Aug. 1, 2021 Updated: Aug. 1, 2021 2:57 p.m.
Elena Perez, sales associate, left, and Vicki Shechtman, district manager with EGG New York, set up some racks at the Sidewalk Sales & Family Fun Days event on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Darien, Conn.
Kelly Palmer of Hanesie reflects a focus on setting up merchandise at the Sidewalk Sales & Family Fun Days event on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Darien, Conn.
Kesti Aysseh, executive director of the Darien Chamber of Commerce, left, and Michele Gartland, board member, enjoy the last day of the Sidewalk Sales & Family Fun Days event on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Darien, Conn.
Antonio Ferraro, an employee of First County Bank, one of the sponsors at the Sidewalk Sales & Family Fun Days event on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Darien, Conn.
Sales throughout town were up to 70 percent off at the Sidewalk Sales & Family Fun Days event on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Darien, Conn.
Dylan Danille, a volunteer with the Darien Community Association, helps lug some merchandise during the Sidewalk Sales & Family Fun Days event on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Darien, Conn.
DARIEN — The Darien Chamber of Commerce’s annual Sidewalk Sales & Family Fun Days took place this weekend to great success.
“It’s just so exciting to have the whole community come together,” said Suzanne Brannan, store manager with J. McLaughlin, one of more than 50 businesses that participated in the event, which ran from Wednesday through Saturday.