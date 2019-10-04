Darien Selectman: Sarah Neumann
Sarah Neumann
Democrat
Selectman
Darien
47
Not Incumbent
The Strategy Group, LLC
Daniel Hand HS
Saint Michaels College
The most important issue in this election: I will work to promote a collaborative, fact driven, transparent decision making process incorporating ideas and feedback from all Darien citizens.
Other issues: -A “Master Plan” for Darien’s growth
-Improve town roads and sidewalks
-Retain Darien residents
Family: I am happily married for the past 21 years to James Neumann. We live in town with our two daughters, one who is a freshman in college and one who is a freshman at DHS. We have lived in town for 15 years.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM representative, District 4, RTM Education Committee Secretary
Co Chair, Darien High School Parent Association, programs committee
Co Chair, Darien High School Parent Association
CDSP executive board
MMS nominating cochair
Hindley Parent Association Co Chair
Junior League of Stamford-Norwalk President
St. Luke’s Church Newcomer committee Co Chair
Assistant coach for Darien Soccer and DYLAX children’s teams