Darien Selectman: Sarah Neumann

Sarah Neumann

Democrat

Selectman

Darien

47

Not Incumbent

The Strategy Group, LLC

Daniel Hand HS

Saint Michaels College

The most important issue in this election: I will work to promote a collaborative, fact driven, transparent decision making process incorporating ideas and feedback from all Darien citizens.

Other issues: -A “Master Plan” for Darien’s growth

-Improve town roads and sidewalks

-Retain Darien residents

Family: I am happily married for the past 21 years to James Neumann. We live in town with our two daughters, one who is a freshman in college and one who is a freshman at DHS. We have lived in town for 15 years.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: RTM representative, District 4, RTM Education Committee Secretary

Co Chair, Darien High School Parent Association, programs committee

Co Chair, Darien High School Parent Association

CDSP executive board

MMS nominating cochair

Hindley Parent Association Co Chair

Junior League of Stamford-Norwalk President

St. Luke’s Church Newcomer committee Co Chair

Assistant coach for Darien Soccer and DYLAX children’s teams