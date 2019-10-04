Darien Selectman: Kip Koons
Charles A. (“Kip”)
Koons
Republican
Selectman
Yes
Darien
Financial Consultant-semi retired & Co-Chair Ox Ridge School Building Committee
Choate School
Cornell University
George Washington University Law School-JD, and Harvard Business School-Executive Marketing Program
Most important issue: The most important issue in 2019 is electing and appointing experienced and competent leaders to all of the key positions in Town government. Competence builds trust which begets confidence that issues will be well managed.
Other issues: Fiscal restraint coupled with a continuing search for operating cost efficiencies resulting in limited tax increases. As the State pushes more costs on municipalities in an effort to solve its budget crisis, Darien will be challenged to find additional cost savings that could require adjusting service deliverables.
Family: Wife - Jill, son - Charlie, daughter - Christine Lavin, step son - Jonathan Hoglund and eight grandchildren
Current/other memberships: Family Centers, Inc. - Board member, Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Finance Committee, 1990 to present Darien YMCA - Board President and Chair of the Finance and Nominating Committees, 1986 to1992, Darien Red Cross - Vice Chair and Director, 1993 to 2002