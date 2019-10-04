Darien Selectman: David Martin

Board of Ed Chairman Tara Ochman, left, Dan Bumgardner, for Board of Finance, and Sarah Neumann and David Martin for Board of Selectmen are Darien Democrats’ candidates for November 2019. Board of Ed Chairman Tara Ochman, left, Dan Bumgardner, for Board of Finance, and Sarah Neumann and David Martin for Board of Selectmen are Darien Democrats’ candidates for November 2019. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Selectman: David Martin 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

David Martin

Democrat

Selectman

Darien

60

No

Retired from JP Morgan Asset Management

West Springfield High School

Bachelor of Science Business Administration University of South Carolina

Masters in International Business Studies University of South Carolina

The most important issue in this election: Promote a collaborative, fact driven and transparent decision making process incorporating ideas and feedback from citizens

Other issues: Maintain fiscal discipline while supporting growth and development for Darien

Work to enhance and improve town technology and services

Family: Married to Ann Reed, 31 years. Two children three grandchildren

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Representative Town Meeting , Finance & Budget Committee