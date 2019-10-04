https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Darien-Selectman-David-Martin-14491728.php
Darien Selectman: David Martin
David Martin
Democrat
Selectman
Darien
60
No
Retired from JP Morgan Asset Management
West Springfield High School
Bachelor of Science Business Administration University of South Carolina
Masters in International Business Studies University of South Carolina
The most important issue in this election: Promote a collaborative, fact driven and transparent decision making process incorporating ideas and feedback from citizens
Other issues: Maintain fiscal discipline while supporting growth and development for Darien
Work to enhance and improve town technology and services
Family: Married to Ann Reed, 31 years. Two children three grandchildren
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Representative Town Meeting , Finance & Budget Committee
