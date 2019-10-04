Darien Selectman: Christa Sheehan McNamara

Christa Sheehan McNamara was elected to her second term on the Darien Board of Education on Nov. 8, 2016.

Christa Sheehan McNamara

Republican

Board of Selectmen

No

Darien

Rye High School, Rye, NY

Holy Cross College B.A.

Manhattanville College M.A.T.

Most important issue: As a member of the Darien Board of Selectmen, I want to ensure that Darien continues to deliver the services to our residents that they have come to enjoy, to maintain an open dialogue with constituents to understand their needs, and to continue strong fiscal responsibility by thoughtful review of decisions that will impact our taxpayer dollars.

Other issues: I believe it is important to always be mindful of ways in which our town can operate efficiently and to seek ways that can reduce the burden on our taxpayers without sacrificing the quality of services. This conversation belongs to locally elected officials responding to the voices of Darien residents in finding these synergies.

Family: My husband, John, and I have lived in Darien since we were married in 2002. We have 3 children: a daughter who is a sophomore in high school and twin boys who are in 7th grade. As a family we enjoy skiing, sailing and playing tennis.

Other memberships: Elected to Darien Board of Education - 6 years (2 terms), Darien Representative Town Meeting (RTM) 6 years; Involved with Darien Youth Hockey Association, LISOT Sailing Foundation, New Canaan Country School PTO, Greens Farms Academy PTO, Royle PTO, OPUS for Person-to-Person Board Member, YWCA Parent Awareness Board Member, The Community Fund of Darien, The Darien Foundation, St. Thomas More Women’s Circle