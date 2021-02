DARIEN — Darien Scouts are holding a virtual auction through Thursday, Feb. 11 to raise money for Darien’s Scouting programs.

The auction can be viewed at //www.auctionninja.com/scouts-of-darien-ct/ and includes electronics, musical instruments, DVDs, Valentines Day and St. Patrick’s Day decor for sale. The auction runs through Feb.11, and bids are starting at $1.

All proceeds go to support Darien Scouting, which has programs for boys and girls in kindergarten through the 12th grade. It has been running fully through the coronavirus pandemic, and is staffed entirely by volunteers.

While the pandemic has put a temporary hold on the annual Darien Scout giant tag sale fundraiser, Darien Scouting will continue to hold virtual auctions throughout the year.

Additionally, Darien Scouts are accepting donations of high value items for re-sale throughout the year, including cars, boats, motorcycles art, and furniture. Email darienscouts@gmail.com to donate.