The Darien Scouts are seeking new, or gently used, clean, and “auction ready” items for their online mega auction.

Sought-after items include indoor, and outdoor furniture, bicycles, sporting goods, artwork, jewelry, vintage and antique collectibles, toys, lawn and garden items, tools, lawnmowers, snowblowers, electronics, and musical instruments. Darien Scouts also takes cars, boats, and motorcycles in any condition throughout the year.