Darien Scouts hold benefit auction offering family fun

Afternoon Tea from Carolyn's Absolutely Fabulous Events is one of the many items up for auction at the Darien Scouts auction. Enjoy a full British Afternoon for up to ten people, with flowers. The tea includes traditional tea sandwiches, scones with jam and clotted cream and a selection of cakes, cookies and tarts.

Darien Scouting is holding its first ever online benefit auction open to the whole community and featuring a wide range of local services and experiences for individuals and families. To bid, visit 32auctions.com/DarienScouting to check out the items available. New items are added daily so bidders are encouraged to visit often..

Highlights include outdoor activities such as golfing, fishing, kayaking, tennis and paddleboarding; opportunities for teens to train with college athletes; art parties, cooking lessons, and music instruction for kids; a personalized historical tour of Darien; memberships to the Beardsley Zoo, Maritime Aquarium, and Stamford Nature Center; home and self-care packages; yoga and fitness training; photography sessions, and more.

Proceeds from the auction will go to Darien Scouting, which offers programs for boys and girls grades K-12. Darien Scouting is grateful to the community and all the hard-working volunteers that have come together to create this auction to support our programs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Darien Scouts Giant Tag Sale, which traditionally provides crucial yearly funding for our operations and programs, had to be cancelled. Despite this income loss and pandemic restrictions, the Darien Scouting programs have remained active throughout the year, serving the community and building resilient, responsible leaders while following safety and social distancing guidelines. Your participation in this auction will go a long way to reduce our budget shortfall.

Residents should visit 32auctions.com/DarienScouting now until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2 to view the auction and bid on your favorites, or visit www.darienscouts.org at any time to make a donation.