Darien Scouts help clean town open spaces

On Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, Scouts from Troop 53 helped clean up Olson Woods with members of the Darien Land Trust. The Scouts picked up debris and stacked it into brush piles and also helped clean up the Noroton River. The boys worked together to move logs, even using a rope line to pull a large log out of the river.

The rope was so long, there were even more Scouts there who weren't captured on the photo. Later that day, Scouts helped clear brush at the Stephen Mather Homestead. Community service is a core element of the Darien Scouting experience, and Scouts provide behind-the-scenes help to dozens of our local non-profit organizations. Darien Scouting has programs for boys and girls grades K-12 and new Scouts are welcome to join at any time. For more information, visit www.darienscouts.org.