Darien Scouting to host open house Saturday afternoon

Rob Farley and son Hunter work together on a rocket launch at a Cub Scout outing. Rob Farley and son Hunter work together on a rocket launch at a Cub Scout outing. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Scouting to host open house Saturday afternoon 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

While many youth activities have gone virtual or been cancelled altogether due to the pandemic, Darien Scouting has continued to provide programs for local youth to enjoy fun outdoor activities, build leadership skills, make lifelong friends. Scouts also provide valuable community service, all while following COVID-19 safety procedures.

Darien Scouting has programs for grades K-12 including Cub Scouts for boy and girl elementary students, separate boy and girl Scout BSA troops for middle and high school students, and the first-in-the-nation coed STEM Venture Crew for high schoolers interested in developing and teaching STEM-based curriculum. Programs are up and running now, and new Scouts can join any time. Residents can stop by the Scout Cabin at 140 West Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. to see the Scouts in action, participate in fun activities, and learn more about the Darien Scouting program. Or email darienscouts@gmail.com any time for program and registration information.