Darien Schools to close for two weeks beginning Thursday

Darien's Board of Education building at 35 Leroy Avenue Darien's Board of Education building at 35 Leroy Avenue Photo: Board Of Ed Photo: Board Of Ed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Darien Schools to close for two weeks beginning Thursday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Darien schools will be closed to students and staff beginning Thursday, March 12, to reopen Thursday, March 26.

The announcement was made at Tuesday night's Board of Education Meeting by Superintendent Dr. Alan Addley. Parents received an email following the announcement.

“You will receive additional communication after this evenings Board of Education meeting. You are receiving this information now to assist you in planning for tomorrow. Our apologies for this late notice,” the email said.

Darien joins Wilton, Westport, Weston, New Canaan and Greenwich in closing due to the coronavirus. The district has been preparing for a possible closure and has held discussions on how to handle.

The Darien Times will be updating this story.