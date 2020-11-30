Darien SEPAC, library to hold talk on children’s anxiety during the pandemic

DARIEN — Darien Special Education Parents’ Advisory Council (SEPAC) and Darien Library will welcome back Child Mind Institute expert, Jerry Bubrick, PhD, for a presentation on anxiety and coping with COVID on Thursday, Dec. 3, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. The pandemic has forced everyone to grapple with constantly shifting circumstances. Bubrick will explain how identifying anxiety and learning how to tolerate fear can help families and students address worries and uncertainty. He will share proven strategies for managing symptoms and dealing with anxiety in a healthy way. RSVP for the webinar at dariensepac.wordpress.com .

Bubrick is a senior clinical psychologist in the Anxiety Disorders Center and director of the obsessive-compulsive disorder service at the Child Mind Institute in New York City. Widely recognized for developing one of the world’s most intensive pediatric programs for OCD, he is a pioneer in using cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to treat children and teens with OCD and related anxiety disorders.

Bubrick has also appeared in the films, “Like” and “Angst.” This presentation is co-sponsored by Darien SEPAC and Darien Library.