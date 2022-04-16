Darien gay pastors say acceptance speaks to strength of congregations

DARIEN — The tale of two Darien pastors begins in Indianapolis.

That’s where the Rev. Ryan Fleenor and the Rev. Anthony Weisman met while participating in the same early-career fellowship a decade ago. They both made independent moves to New York City, working at bustling churches in Manhattan for years and living within blocks of each other in Brooklyn.

And within the past two years, both packed up their big-city ministry and brought their respective husbands — and dogs — to Darien.

As openly gay senior ministers, Fleenor and Weisman represent a small, but increasingly vocal contingent of LGBTQ clergy represented in Protestant Christianity in the country.

“I think it speaks to the health of both of these churches that they wanted to get to know me and Anthony for who we are, and the ministry we do, and were open to calling someone that maybe didn’t look like they expected,” Fleenor said.

Their moves to Darien come amid the town’s own grappling with underlying tensions around race and sexuality, as well as a broader national conversation on the role of LGBTQ-identifying clergy members in nearly every Protestant denomination.

In the past decade, American churches have come head-to-head with the issue, falling on either side of the aisle. Currently, the United Methodist Church is considering a split over allowing clergy to be openly gay, while denominations like the mainline Episcopal Church and most Congregationalist churches have embraced clergy members in same-sex relationships.

In Darien, the congregations Fleenor and Weisman have come to lead have accepted them with open arms and warm welcomes, they said.

Fleenor, a Yale Divinity School graduate, has served as the senior rector at the Episcopalian Saint Luke’s Parish since July 2020.

Originally from North Carolina and an undergraduate at the University of Virginia who studied history and religion, Fleenor met his husband, Stamford-based attorney Dan Noble, while at Yale.

When he interviewed for the position at Saint Luke’s, Fleenor said it immediately felt like the right fit.

In a sign of how far the church has come, Fleenor cited a 2003 New York Times article that spotlighted Saint Luke’s as it questioned its stance on LGBTQ clergy members. Seventeen years later, his own identity was accepted almost as a matter of course, he said.

“I’m sure that for some people, it’s a point of pride that they have a young gay rector — but I think for most people, they just think of me as their rector,” Fleenor said. “My sexuality is not the primary thing. That wasn’t what was exciting about me. And so it’s wonderful to me, that they have been so welcoming and embracing of me and Dan — but that it’s not really the lead issue.”

Fleenor, who said he grew up with a fair share of internalized homophobia before college, said he hopes to serve as a symbol that people with LGBTQ identities have a home in churches like Saint Luke’s.

“I am mindful of the symbolic power of being a community where the male rector has a husband and there are other gay couples,” Fleenor said. “It’s important that some kid growing up here who might not even know they’re part of the LGBTQ community yet ... is having this part of the human experience normalized.”

The idea of representation also weighs on Weisman, who said he grew up in a mostly secular family in Arizona and later “rebelled into church.”

After he graduated from Princeton Theological Seminary, Weisman took posts in churches in Boston and New York City. He accepted the position of senior minister at First Congregational Church of Darien about a month ago.

And in that time, Weisman said he has found the town to be a haven for him and his husband Ben, a climate finance strategist based in New York City.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say that this place has changed a lot, and that’s been our experience just going into the grocery store,” Weisman said. “We don’t feel out of place — we feel welcomed, we feel embraced by the congregation. I think the congregation feels really proud of taking this step forward ... it means something to them.”

But historically, for many LGBTQ people of faith, there have often been painful associations tied to growing up in church, Weisman said. It’s part of the responsibility he feels to tell a different story.

His new position came just months after testimony from Darien High School students who said they had been the victim of targeted harassment and homophobia because of their sexual orientation or race.

Yet while speaking to younger generations at First Congregational Church, Weisman said he sees positive signs of a radically different world that seeks to bring a more broad-minded approach to what he considers outdated religious values.

“For them, it’s like, ‘Duh, of course we have a gay minister,’” Weisman said. “We’re a part of a church that gets it, and that isn’t holding us back to these kind of values — that are just not who we are anymore.”

Now, Weisman — and Fleenor — are part of one of the most visible waves of change in religious history, he said.

“It is a really powerful thing to know that I can be one of the first generations where in the most widespread sense, we are walking the walk,” Weisman said. “And we’re doing it here, in Darien.”