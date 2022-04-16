Darien gay pastors say acceptance speaks to strength of congregations Raga Justin April 16, 2022 Updated: April 16, 2022 9:37 p.m.
Rev. Ryan Fleenor poses at Saint Luke's Saint Luke’s Parish in Darien on April 1. Below, the Rev. Anthony Weisman poses at First Congregational Church in Darien on April 7. Rev. Fleenor, who took over the Rector position at Saint Luke's, and Rev. Weisman who took over as Senior Minister last month are both openly gay clergy members in Darien.
The Rev. Anthony Weisman poses at First Congregational Church in Darien on April 7. The Rev. Weisman took over as Senior Minister last month and is one of two openly gay clergy members in Darien.
Rev. Ryan Fleenor, at right, poses with his spouse Daniel Noble at Saint Luke's Parish in Darien on Friday April 1. Rev. Fleenor, who took over the Rector position at Saint Luke's, is one of two openly gay clergy members in Darien.
DARIEN — The tale of two Darien pastors begins in Indianapolis.
That’s where the Rev. Ryan Fleenor and the Rev. Anthony Weisman met while participating in the same early-career fellowship a decade ago. They both made independent moves to New York City, working at bustling churches in Manhattan for years and living within blocks of each other in Brooklyn.