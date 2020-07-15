Darien Running Company opening Saturday

Saturday, July 18, is opening day for the Darien Running Company, on 14 Brook Street. The store will open at 9 a.m.

Appointments are available online at Darienrunning.com.

“I am thrilled to open Darien Running Company, even with the delays due to COVID,” owner Megan Searfoss said. “We are ready to serve the healthy, active Darien community.”

For more read here: Ridgefield Running Company opens location in Darien

According to Searfoss, appointments online are the best chance to guarantee no wait time. Walk-ins are welcome if social distance space permits. If there is a wait, the store will take cell phone numbers and text so people can shop local at other stores while they wait.

Searfoss, a Ridgefield resident, is also owner of The Ridgefield Running Company.

On Saturday, July 25, regular free group runs will begin from the store at 7 a.m.

For more information, call (203) 202-7492.

