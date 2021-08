DARIEN - The Darien Rotary Club has awarded a $500 grant to the town’s Human Services Department for its “Back to School” program.

The department will use the funds to obtain 10 $50 gift cards to Target for distribution to clients, according to the department Director Ali Ramsteck.

“Last year, we started distributing gift cards to Target rather than give out specific items such as backpacks and other school supplies,” Ramsteck said. “The $50 gift cards will allow clients to select exactly what they need for their specific circumstance.”

The Rotary Club’s President Jeremy Ginsberg said that when he mentioned the program to the Rotary’s Club members, the Rotary Club enthusiastically, and unanimously embraced the idea.

“This is the type of program where our Club can make a difference in people’s lives, and the fact that it will assist school-aged youngsters in their education was a bonus beyond that,” Ginsberg said.

“We are appreciative of the Rotary Club for assisting us in providing this much-needed program to the community. Their timing was perfect, as school is about to begin, and our families definitely need the help immediately,” Ramsteck said.

For information about the department call 203-656-7328 or visit http://www.darienct.gov/. People can also consider reaching out to their neighbors in need by donating a Target gift card to the cause. Gift cards may be mailed in or dropped off at the Darien Town Hall, Mondays through Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

The Rotary Club meets for their meetings at the Goose restaurant, 972 Post Road, in Darien for lunch on Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. Guests are welcome to join for lunch, and find out more about the Rotary Club.