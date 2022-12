This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Darien company Ring’s End is expanding further into New England with 11 new locations after buying Johnson Paint Company.

The Darien-based building materials retailer, which just celebrated its 120th anniversary, will expand to paint center locations in Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire effective Jan. 31, bringing the total number to 31 stores across the Northeast.

Both long standing family businesses, Ring’s End ownership will take over the Johnson Paint Company from its third-generation owner Josh Johnson when it became apparent the business needed a succession plan, according to Scott Herling, Ring’s End director of paint operations.

“We see it as a very good cultural fit with Ring’s End, being that they’re a family values business and they have long tenured employees who really care about their customers and align with our kind of vision,” Herling said.

As a fellow third-generation owner, Ring’s End President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Burkhart said Johnson has been a friend for years through the industry.

“It’s, I think, a good opportunity for him to ensure that his business continues and his employees have a future beyond him,” Burkhart said.

Johnson will continue on with Ring’s End to provide guidance as the company continues to expand into New England.

With the acquisition, Burkhard said the Ring’s End team is excited to expand to new markets in coastal communities while providing both existing and new customers with the “local hometown service that we’ve prided ourselves on.”

Herling joked that he’d need a helicopter to get around now that the business will stretch across five states.

“It’s certainly a different way to kick off the new year,” Herling said. “I’m excited to continue to see Ring’s End thrive as we enter our 121st year this year, and I think that this is a step towards a bigger and exciting future.”