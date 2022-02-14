Darien Republicans condemn anonymous ‘vile and offensive letters’ sent to school board member

DARIEN — Town Republicans say their party should not be blamed for “vile and offensive letters” sent to a Democrat on the Board of Education last week that contained personal attacks and insults.

Tara Ochman, a longtime school board member, said she received two separate letters at her house on Feb. 9. Ochman said she suspected the letters were addressed to her because she has been an outspoken supporter of the district’s enrollment in the controversial Open Choice program and continuing diversity work in town.

Ochman later reported the incident to the Darien Police Department, she said.

In written statements following the incident, the Board of Selectmen and Darien’s Republican Town Committee were quick to condemn the incident. The RTC denounced the letters as “anonymous, cowardly, bullying hate.”

The RTC also said they would assist in helping identify the perpetrator and “have them brought to justice.” In their statement, the town Republicans urged the individual or individuals behind the letters to turn themselves in to the Darien Police Department, adding that if they failed to do so, the matter should be turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

While the letters were sent individually, Ochman said she believed they were written by the same person since they feature similar handwriting and messaging.

In their response, the RTC referenced a November 2021 uproar around a Republican Board of Education member who was accused of using a racist gesture during an election debate, though that member denied any ill intent.

“Sending vile and offensive letters to elected officials is no more or less disgusting than baselessly smearing one on social media, nor personally attacking one or more during public Board meetings,” the RTC statement reads. “We do not reference last year’s events to detract in the slightest from the gravity of recent ones. We merely wish to drive home the point that none of this should ever be acceptable to anyone.”

While some people have pointed to a politically-motivated perpetrator behind the letters, the RTC disavowed any political connection.

“This latest set of offenses is alleged by certain elected officials to have been committed by supporters of our political objectives against our political opponents,” their statement said. “While we profoundly disagree with that characterization, we nonetheless do agree that such reprehensible actions, perpetrated by a couple of people, are entirely unacceptable.”

The Board of Selectmen also issued a statement. In it they thanked the town’s volunteers and urged respect for different opinions, although they did not specifically reference the anonymous letters.

“As fellow community members, it is important we are respectful of each other and appreciative of the efforts of those who choose to serve our town,” their statement reads. “In their roles as elected or appointed officials, they are acting as public representatives and do not deserve to be attacked personally for how they discuss an issue or how they vote. ... Personal attacks and threats toward one another cannot be tolerated or accepted.”