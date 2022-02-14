Darien Republicans condemn anonymous ‘vile and offensive letters’ sent to school board member

DARIEN — Town Republicans say their party should not be blamed for “vile and offensive letters” sent to a Democrat on the Board of Education last week that contained personal attacks and insults.
Tara Ochman, a longtime school board member, said she received two separate letters at her house on Feb. 9. Ochman said she suspected the letters were addressed to her because she has been an outspoken supporter of the district’s enrollment in the controversial Open Choice program and continuing diversity work in town.