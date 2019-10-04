Darien Representative Town Meeting: Werner Domittner

Werner Domittner

RTM

No

55

Staples Solutions

BG&BRG Graz Kirchengasse 1, Austria

Vienna University of Economics and Business - Vienna, Austria

Master of Economics & Social Sciences

Most importan issue: I am a returning candidate for the Darien RTM following 3 years abroad in Europe. During my previous tenures on the RTM, I was told to have been the “voice of reason” able to reach across both parties as well as independents such as myself to get to solutions that are right for our community. I plan to take up that role again in an environment that has become increasingly partisan where affiliation with political parties and their respective “party lines” have often become more important then “compromises” for the greater benefit of our community.

Other issues: Both town development projects - Noroton Hights as well as downtown.

Family: Married to Pam. Three children - Elisabeth (in college), Charlotte (High School Senior) and Alexander (High School Sophomore). Two dogs - Heidi and Hazel - both Entlebuchers (Swiss Mountain dogs).

Other memberships: RTM. Finance as well as Parks & Recreation Committee.