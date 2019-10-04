Darien Representative Town Meeting: Theresa Vogt

Theresa Vogt

N/A

RTM District 6

Yes

48

Darien

Stay at Home Mother

St. Mary’s Girls High School, Manhasset, NY

Fairfield University

New York University

Most important issue: Ensuring the high quality of our school system is what is most important to me. As we receive fewer dollars from the state, it is critical that we continue to prioritize a high quality school system that addresses the needs of every student.

Other issues: There is a lot going on in Darien right now. We have three major re-developments happening at once (two of which will affect the same area), we are building a new school, and we are making major improvements to Pear Tree Point Beach. Maintaining a constant line of communication with all of Darien’s constituents and local business will be important throughout all the stages of these projects.

Family: My husband David and I have lived in Darien for 17 years. We have two children, Catherine is a senior and Alex is a sophomore at DHS.

Other memberships: I am on the Education and Rules committees for the RTM. I am also on the Executive Board of the Darien High School Parent Association and a former chair and CDSP rep for the Middlesex Parent Association. Outside of Darien, I have worked with the Circle of Care, a Wilton based charity helping families whose children have cancer (my daughter is a cancer survivor) and SASS, a TN based animal rescue.